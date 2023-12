BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man was killed in an assault was identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Exavier Tywan Mitchell was shot and killed on the 2300 block of Warrior Road in Birmingham around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mitchell’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

No further information is available at this time.