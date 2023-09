BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 50th annual Greek Festival is coming to Birmingham in October.

The three-day experience features an authentic Greek band, dance performances and food. The festival is October 5 through October 7 in downtown Birmingham at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 307 19th Street South. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

