BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham is getting additional funding to help those struggling to pay rent and utility bills.

The city will receive an additional $6.6 million dollars for the rent and utility assistance program. The program started during the pandemic but closed in January after the funds were exhausted. The city reapplied and is now getting more money to keep the program going.

Wendy Hicks is the deputy director for community development with the City of Birmingham. She says the Magic City is being used as a model for other states due to how well the program was run.

“We have been reallocated two additional funds just for that reason. So we’re looking to possibly gain additional funding in the future,” Hicks said.

Recipients can get up to 18 months of assistance. Hicks said the amount given is based on individual needs. The application portal is open now through the end of the month.