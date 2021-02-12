Birmingham florists putting petal to the medal on last minute Valentine’s Day deliveries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Less than two days away from Valentine’s Day, Birmingham-area florists are gearing up for a busy weekend. CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler visited Norton’s Florist in Downtown Birmingham to check out the action.

Norton’s will be taking new orders all weekend (CBS 42)

“The name of the game is roses on Valentine’s Day,” Norton’s owner Cameron Pappas said. “We will sell over 400 dozen roses this weekend.”

Pappas, who “rose” to the occasion, said this weekend the shop will be putting the “petal” to the medal.

“We’ve got about 500 deliveries going out today,” he said. “We plan to have about 400 tomorrow and 300 to 400 on Sunday as well.

A delivery driver for Norton’s loads up her vehicle (CBS 42)

That’s nearly half the deliveries than they would make during a typical, pre-pandemic Valentine’s Day. Regardless, fulfilling hundreds of deliveries day-of is no walk in the park.

“Compared to 900, it is easy,” Pappas said. “It’s still tough, but definitely easier than 900.”

Pappas and his team are in it to spread smiles, which may be part of the reason the shop made it to it’s 100th Valentine’s Day this year. They even cater to the procrastinators.

“Procrastination is what we’re here for,” he said.

Behind their showroom is where the magic happens. Norton’s staff has created a socially distanced processing system for meeting the massive demand for V-Day bouquets.

Red, an employee at Norton’s, explains pricing to a customer. Their Bouquets start at $65.

“We’ve actually got an assembly line that we’ve got lined up specifically for the holiday.” Pappas said. “Everybody is six feet apart on the assembly line, and it really helps us be much more efficient.”

Norton’s Florist has built a loyal Valentine’s Day clientele over the years, some of whom are in committed, long-distance relationships with the shop.

“I’ve been buying flowers from Norton’s for three years,” Brenton Bush, who drove to Birmingham from Oxford, Ala., said. “I will continue driving an hour out of my way just to do business here. Period.”

An employee assembles bouquets on their assembly line.

It’s not too late to order either. You can order a bouquet now! Just visit Norton’s website.

“We’ll be here until the last guy or girl who has forgotten their flowers has picked up their last bouquet,” Pappas said. “We’ll be here tomorrow, we’ll be here Sunday, and we’re here to make y’all happy.”