Birmingham firefighters battle fire at abandoned apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned apartment complex in the Ensley community on Avenue E.

Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo tells us that the call came in around 4:50 A.M. Wednesday morning. When crews arrived on the scene, they found two buildings engulfed in flames. The roof had collapsed on one of the buildings.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters rescued one person from the building, but they were not hurt.

Right now, they’re battling the fire defensively; there are still a few hot spots.

A fire investigator is on the scene and will work to determine the cause of the fire once it’s safe.