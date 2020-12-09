BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews were able to confine an apartment fire to one unit after the blaze erupted in an Ensley apartment Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the 2800 block of Bessemer Road in Ensley on a two-story apartment fire, according to Capt. Gail DeJarnett.
Crews were able to get control the fire and there were no injuries reported.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham fire crews working apartment fire in Ensley
- ‘It has left our family in shambles’: Loved ones want answers in deadly Birmingham hit-and-run
- Trump administration efforts to track COVID-19 vaccinations raise privacy concerns
- Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words list for 2020
- US House passes spending bill extending federal funding by one week