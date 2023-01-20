BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Grab your popcorn and kick up your feet as our region is about to be the backdrop for two multimillion-dollar film productions, with the potential for more on the way.

Film Birmingham helps to recruit projects to the state and says one of the things that makes Birmingham attractive is because you can fill any type of era within a 30-minute radius. So whether you’re seeking a city vibe or something a little more rustic, it could just be around the block.

Movie screenings and networking among local filmmakers at Sidewalk Film has started to pop back up in the new year.

“Almost all productions in 2020 kind of came to a grinding halt, as did the rest of the world,” said Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema Executive Director Chloe Cook.

It’s anticipated 2023 will be the biggest comeback year for movies since the pandemic in the Magic City. Director of Programs and Operations at Film Birmingham Jessica Moody said the last time that happened was in 2019.

“It’s a huge economic driver for Birmingham, which is why we want more people to keep bringing their productions here,” Moody said.

Moody said two productions totaling $16.5 million are slated to start shoots in our region before April. She said companies are in a rush to film after editing all of their work shot before the pandemic. Birmingham works well for a backdrop because of the variety of topography – flat like Texas, mountainous like Virginia or that city-like vibe with everything within a 30-minute radius of downtown.

“Now, people are running out of content,” Moody said. “They are trying to hurry and get things out.”

Safety will be top priority, especially following the news of actor and producer Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Cook said they are even looking to add a workshop on gun safety on sets.

“You’ve gotta have people that are on set that are managing that in order for the rules to matter,” Cook said.

Ultimately, these movie shoots will pay Birmingham back. Moody said 60% of the budgets will stay on location.

“We think we’re going to see a ton of those come back to the state and hopefully back to the city,” Moody said.

There is a pool of about $20 million in film incentive dollars that these productions can apply for from the state to regain a quarter of their budgets. Moody said the first movie shoot will start by the end of the month and will be in Birmingham, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Bessemer.