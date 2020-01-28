Birmingham DJ, lifelong Lakers fan remembers Kobe Bryant during show

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)– Where were you when you heard the news Kobe Bryant was gone? Birmingham radio personality and DJ, Chris Coleman, decked out in his Lakers fan gear Monday and centered his show around the loss of the basketball legend.

Coleman says he has been a Lakers fan since he was six-years-old.

“The death of Kobe Bryant was shocking,” Coleman said in an interview before his radio show went live.

Starting at 4:00 p.m., the phone lines opened for people across Birmingham to call in and share their thoughts and condolences.

Several listeners called in to share what Bryant meant to them.

Watch the Facebook Live above to see more from Coleman’s show on V 94.9.

