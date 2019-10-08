Birmingham district 6 special election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Birmingham voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect council members in three districts. Turnout in the special election is expected to be low, but interest is high in District 6, an area that covers UAB, Titusville, and parts of west Birmingham.

The list of District 6 candidates includes community activists and neighborhood leaders. In addition to Crystal Smitherman, there’s Carlos Chaverst Jr., Latonya Millhouse, Onoyemi Williams, Willine Body, Keith Williams and Clarence Muhammad.

That race has seven candidates — more than twice the number of the other contests. Residents say, there’s lots of work ahead for whoever wins the seat. Among the main issues, residents say, are eliminating blight and bringing quality retail shops and grocery stores to the area.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.