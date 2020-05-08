Birmingham couple who have been married over 50 years in need of kidney donor

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Barbara and Troy Peters have been married for nearly 53 years, with 43 having lived in the same house.

They have both children and grandchildren. They made it through it all together. Now, Barbara’s failing kidneys, as a result of her long standing bout with diabetes, pose a threat to the couple’s lives together.

To spread the message that his wife needs a kidney donation, Troy took white shoe polish to the Hyundai’s window and wrote “Need Kidney” and their phone number below. That was their best option because the doctor said it would take some time to wait for one.

“It’s about a seven-year average wait time for a deceased kidney,” Troy said explaining what their doctor told them about the diagnosis. “We suggest, we don’t think it’d be a good idea to even put you on the list. We recommend you seek a live donor.”

“We have a waiting list in our state of about 1,400 people and of those 1,200 plus or minus are waiting for a kidney transplant, so the need is great,” said Anna Rayburn, director of Education at Legacy of Hope.

Which is why the Peters took to the streets to find a live donation. They’ve gotten calls, but few have been legitimate. And the ones that have been legit didn’t pass the health screening test.

“One found that she had hardening of the arteries to her kidneys so she was not acceptable,” Troy said. “Then the young man that volunteered to give me a kidney said ‘high blood pressure.'”

But there’s still hope.

“It takes a couple minutes to register online and it is as impactful, it means the same thing as saying yes at the DMV,” Rayburn said about the registering process.

Barbara is grateful for all who call to volunteer, because she wants people to understand what it means to those who need a donation and get one.

“What a gift it is to the individual who gets the kidney or lung or liver,” she said.

If you’re interested in donating to Barbara, you can visit the UAB Living Donor Program Website where you can begin the health screening process. To register to be a donor posthumously, you can visit the Legacy of Hope website and click register to be a donor in the top right corner.

“I think it’s going to happen,” Troy said about where his optimism levels are. “In fact, I think the timing is getting just about right for it to happen.”

