Birmingham council approves agreement to move state football championships to new stadium in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has unanimously approved for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Super 7 football championships to be played in the city’s forthcoming stadium in the coming years.

The vote was unanimous to bring the state football championship games to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium four times, starting in 2021 and being held again in 2024, 2027 and 2030.

The championships were previously held at Legion Field between 1971 and 2008. From there, the games were alternated each year between Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The game will continue to be alternated between Tuscaloosa and Auburn in between years.

“This is a major win for our city,” Council President William Parker said in a written statement following the vote.

In the statement, Councilor Valerie Abbott said one of the city’s biggest advantages is being centrally located in Alabama.

“We have all the highways, railroads, airports and all kinds of ways for people to get here for the games,” Abbott said. “We’re in a great location and it’s only natural that they came back to Birmingham.”

As part of the agreement with AHSAA, Birmingham will contribute up to $125,000 in financial and in-kind services to the organization each year the championships are played in Birmingham.

According to the list of agenda items prepared for the meeting, the opportunities of having Super 7 in Birmingham could have an economic impact of $10 million for the city.

“We’re excited to bring this back to Birmingham,” Parker said. “All the parents, athletes, cheerleaders and families will be able to see what our city is all about, from our new stadium to restaurants and trails and all the great amenities here. This has the potential to be a big boost in our economy and is part of a larger approach we’re taking to make Birmingham one of the country’s premiere sports destination cities.”

City officials hope to have the new stadium, which is being built next to the BJCC, will be completed in 2021 in time for the World Games in July.

