Birmingham convenience store owner killed during robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police responded to a shooting just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the Ensley Food Mart on Avenue E.
Upon arrival, officers found the store owner Amin Poonawalla, 62, lying unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe he was possibly locking up the store when he was shot several times. At this point, police have not arrested any suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
