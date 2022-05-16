BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The weekend shooting in Buffalo is sending shockwaves through communities nationwide. Leaders in Alabama are devastated to hear about what happened.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is calling the events race terrorism. On Monday, the BCRI stayed much past the end of the work day to start working on a response to the tragedy in Buffalo – getting ready to host a virtual panel later this week to address racial terrorism.

“This story started generations ago and unfortunately we still have work to do,” BCRI Vice President of Education Dr. Samantha Elliott Briggs said.

The news out of Buffalo motivated Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to send out a tweet calling the events a result of festering hate of white supremacy saying, “Birmingham knows the consequences of this hate all too well. White supremacy is a grave threat that must be rooted out of our society.”

Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton said it’s a fight for basic rights in 2022.

“I should not feel that someone is watching me just because of the color of my skin,” Simelton said. “We have got to get beyond that in America.”

Retired Birmingham Police Department Chief Annetta Nunn who now leads the Vicarious Trauma Response Initiative housed at One Place FJC offered this comment:

“If we don’t learn from our history it will be repeated.”

Briggs said a big way to do that is through education.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is hosting a virtual conversation on the effects of race terrorism this Thursday at noon on all online platforms.