BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools received its highest-ever score from the International Accrediting Agency on Wednesday.

According to BCS, Cognia, the world’s largest education improvement organization awarded the district a score of 335. This is the highest score Birmingham has received since it began its partnership with Cognia more than a decade ago.

“This success happens because of our educators, and all those who support our core business of teaching and learning, are committed to producing favorable outcomes for all of our students,” says Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Key findings from the review included:

The BCS learning culture is free from bias and reflects the values of respect, fairness and inclusion.

BCS has a continuous improvement process that includes goals focused on learner performance.

Learners in BCS are engaged through courses that foster life-long skills, and they benefit from high expectations and engaging experiences that promote and develop their self-confidence and love of learning.

System leaders are committed to investing in the professional growth of faculty and staff and the well-being of learners, leaders, and staff.

“We still have room for improvement,” says Dr. Sullivan, “But our overall score of 335 means that this district more than meets the standards for a solid educational system.”