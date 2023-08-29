BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A principal at Birmingham City Schools is suing the district to be able to return to work after she says she was wrongfully suspended with no warning.

Jennifer Love Lott has been the principal at Wilkerson Middle School for the last two years and has been an educator for 23 years.

Her attorneys, including Juandalynn Givan, told CBS42 she was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month on allegations of “test score irregularities.”

According to court documents, these testing irregularities reportedly occurred in 2018 when Love Lott was the principal at Oliver Elementary. Givan said these allegations are based on speculation and vendettas from former colleagues, and Love Lott is innocent.

“To place someone, a seasoned veteran administrator [with] over 20 years’ experience in the school system, exemplary experience, who has had the ability to increase the scores at two schools, to now be called into question and then to have her reputation and her character called into question, that’s very concerning to us,” Givan said.

The attorneys are asking for a restraining order against Love Lott’s suspension so that she can go back to work until the investigation is complete.

CBS42 asked Birmingham City Schools superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan, for comment, but he replied the school district would not be commenting right now.