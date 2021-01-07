Birmingham City Schools holding hearing on launch of Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Birmingham Board of Education will hold a virtual public hearing to gain feedback on a proposal to open the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School in 2022.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m.If approved, the free charter school would serve as a one of a kind education opportunity for students in Central Alabama. Specifically, the school is targeting students in east Birmingham, but all students are eligible to apply.

Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School officials say they have received a lot of interest in the community so far and have begun taking intent to enroll forms. The curriculum for students will be STEM-based with the school offering career paths in aerospace, pilot & drone pilot licensing, aircraft mechanics, and computer science.

Birmingham City Schools will need to authorize the approval of the school to open and founder Ruben Morris said he’s hoping the community supports this initiative. With the school’s opening, Morris is also hoping to diversify people in both the aviation and aerospace industries.

“I kept doing more research and what really pushed me was the startling statistics that I found out that less than 3% of pilots are pilots of color and those statics grow even more disparaging when you talk about women and the same thing is true for the aerospace industry,” Morris said.

Students will also have opportunities to benefit from internships and hands-on training with Delta Airlines and Kaiser Technology. The board of education will have until the end of the month to approve the launch of the school.

Details on how to join the meeting online can be found here.