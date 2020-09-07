Birmingham City Schools gives out laptops to students ahead of school starting this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of cars lined Parker High School as faculty passed out laptops and hotspots to students in need as the Birmingham City School District prepares to begin the first nine weeks off entirely virtually.

Parents welcomed the additional resources provided as the coronavirus continues to impact communities nationwide.

“They don’t have the type of tools that they need as far as education goes they will fall behind,” Taccara Norman, a BCS parent said. “It’s a good thing and I think it is a blessing,”

Birmingham City Schools received funding through Gov. Kay Ivey’s CARES Act to purchase hot spots and laptops for students. Parker High School principal Darrel Hudson said education has evolved over the last few months due to the coronavirus so districts must continue to adapt.

“When we had the remote learning and did the packages from March until May some of those scholars didn’t get everything that we should have given them this has just really changed the dynamics,” Hudson said.

For many parents starting the school year virtually presents its own unique challenges, which has also sparked school officials to provide resources to help them navigate online schooling launching a parent academy.

“It has informational links it has the video programs that provide different instructions and information to our parents that if they issue with the device or issue with the platform there’s a ready place,” Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent Birmingham City Schools, said.

