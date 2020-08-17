Birmingham city leaders calling on the community to complete the 2020 census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham city leaders say as Alabama’s most populous city, they are doing their part to make sure residents in all 99 neighborhoods are accounted for in the 2020 census.

“In a briefing we received over the weekend, Birmingham’s numbers are below other major cities in Montgomery, Mobile, and Tuscaloosa,” William Parker, Birmingham City Council President, said.

The Birmingham City Council is promoting filling out the census through efforts canvassing in neighborhoods, putting up billboards, and more to ensure everyone is aware of the upcoming deadline.

Birmingham faces losing thousand of federal dollars, which could affect local residents, and that is why city leaders are working hard to increase awareness.

“Through transportation, through other Medicare and Medicaid, so federal funding is going to be necessary as we move forward and we want to make sure that Birmingham and the state of Alabama capture it’s fair share of funding out of Washington D.C.,” Parker said.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers says the count is about 65% complete in Alabama, which is average compared nationwide. One of the biggest concerns is current data showing the state may lose a congressional seat from a low census count.

“You lose 3 different ways,” Flowers said. “You lose representation in Congress and concurrently you lose federal dollars for hospitals, roads everything else. Thirdly you lose power in the presidential election because you lose a number of electoral votes.”

