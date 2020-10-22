Birmingham city leaders and Health professionals call for more COVID-19 testing in JeffCo.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham plans to take on a bigger role in addressing low COVID-19 testing taking place for area residents.

City leaders say they want to take on a more aggressive strategy to keep COVID-19 testing and safety at the forefront of the community. They say they this should begin during the next few days.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker says a big driver for improving testing locally is having more funding to address the needs of our local health professionals. City leaders are working closely with the Birmingham Housing Authority as they offer coronavirus testing days between their properties.

Parker says as we move forward into late Fall and Winter, officials want to improve community engagement to get more people out testing.

“We are going to be running tv ads and billboards. We are going to do social media we are doing it old school new school, I think you all saw that with the census. Now we are turning our full attention to Covid-19,” Parker said.

Birmingham City leaders say right now, to improve their testing efforts they are in need of additional funding of about $100,000. They are hoping federal and state partners consider this when they are administering funding.

