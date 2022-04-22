BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham is making strides to keep flooding from happening, after flash floods caused chaos downtown last month.

On Thursday, city leaders held a town hall to address concerns and questions from residents – the first of its kind ever held focused just on flooding, according to Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Already, the city reports a list of at least 100 drainage repair needs totaling $32 million.

“That amount of rain dumped in anybody’s city in less than 45 minutes with the best infrastructure in the world you still wouldn’t be able to solve for that,” Woodfin said.

Planning, Engineering & Permits Director Katrina Thomas said it’s because Birmingham sits in a bowl, and with stronger storms, flash flooding cannot always be prevented.

Oxmoor Neighborhood President Madelyn Greene asking that same question, but every time it rains hard for a long time.

“We need some kind of resolution to it so that we won’t have to be bothered with this every time we come home after it’s been raining for a long time<” Greene said.

Leaders shared fixing the drainage system is a complicated process – that over 2,000 miles of pipes run under the city and that 100 of storm drains would have to be cleaned each day to hit each one at least once in a year. When a complaint is submitted, the current assessment process follows this sequence: Intake, Assessment, Potential Project Solution/Modeling, Identify Funding, finishing with Design, Bid and Construction.

“This is not necessarily an inlet problem, there’s just certain rain and weather events that man can’t solve and control for and the system’s overwhelmed.”

There was not enough time for all questions and concerns about flooding to be addressed. City leaders said they will read through all cards submitted and create cases as needed. If you missed this town hall you can find the presentation here and information to get help.