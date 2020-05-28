Birmingham City Council Will Vote on Friday to Extend Face Coverings Ordinance

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- The Birmingham City Council will vote on Friday to extend its face covering ordinance at least 2 weeks.

District 9 Councilman John Hilliard says the Jefferson County Health Department has not seen a decrease in Covid-19 cases. Hilliard says its shown in communities choosing to wear face coverings they are having their number of coronavirus cases decrease. Council President William Parker adds he is also in favor of extending the face covering ordinance he believes the council must utilize all tools possible to combat the virus.

“Face masks are a part of that, hand sanitizer is another component making sure we have testing as well is important. So all the different components we need to make sure that we are able to flatten the curve as we move forward.” said William Parker, Birmingham City Council District 4

“Consider the health of your Grandmother and your elders and the people that you love. We know that young people aren’t dying at an alarming rate, but they can be carriers. If you love the people, your family, your church and your community you would protect them wear your mask.” said John Hilliard, Birmingham City Council District 9