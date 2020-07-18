Birmingham City Council will honor civil rights icons John Lewis and C.T. Vivian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker plans to honor U.S. Representative John Lewis, 80, and Reverend C.T. Vivian, 95 at next week’s Birmingham City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The two civil rights icons passed away on Friday, July 17. In a press release, Parker says the Council would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the two heroes.

“They spent their lives fighting against racism and injustice, and their memories and lasting work will continue to influence and inspire for many generations to come,” Parker said.

Rev. C.T. Vivian served as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s field general during the civil rights movement.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis served more than three decades in Congress where he was considered a “moral conscience” because of his belief in the nonviolent fight for civil rights. They were both awarded the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Parker plans to honor the civil rights legends and he asks that everyone wear black ribbons.

