BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Star at Uptown Amphitheater is now one step closer to becoming a reality, and could even be hosting shows as soon as 2025.

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday morning to finalize their support for a 9,000-seat amphitheater to be constructed at the old Carraway Hospital in North Birmingham.

It’s the latest in their movement to revitalize the Magic City’s entertainment and sports scene.

“This is a big deal,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The venue will join a list of entertainment locations in the Magic City, such as Protective Stadium, the newly renovated Legacy Arena and Citiwalk. The $50 million amphitheater will be owned by the BJCC and managed by Live Nation.

“So often, citizens of Birmingham have to get in the car and drive to Nashville or Atlanta or New Orleans. Our citizens, our residents no longer have to leave Birmingham to be entertained,” Woodfin said.

In January, the council committed $5 million toward funding the amphitheater. Jefferson County, the BJCC and Live Nation all pledged to pay the same, lowering the cost of construction to $30 million.

Councilor Hunter Williams voiced his vehement support, calling it an investment that will generate an even bigger economic impact.

“I think 10 years ago, we wouldn’t have been able to do this. This is a no-brainer investment,” Williams said.

Councilor Crystal Smitherman said initially she felt concerned about protecting the nearby neighborhoods, but now she’s confident that they can do both. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

“I’m really very excited about us completing this final phase. I think we have really put Birmingham on the map,” Smitherman said.