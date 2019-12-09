Birmingham City Council to host Unity Walk in remembrance of 5-year-old boy killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker organized a unity walk in remembrance of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in Collegeville over the weekend.

Unite the Community: Walk for 5-year-old boy killed in Collegeville UNITE THE COMMUNITY: Birmingham City Council to host Unity Walk in remembrance of 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend in a senseless act of violence. Everyone is invited. Happens tonight at 6 p.m. at Maclin Park (Park 1).DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2LF23rR Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, December 9, 2019

Unite the Community: Walk for 5-year-old boy killed in Collegeville UNITE THE COMMUNITY: Birmingham City Council hosts Unity Walk in remembrance of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend in a senseless act of violence. Happening at Maclin Park. (part 2)DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2LF23rR Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, December 9, 2019

City officials, local pastors, and community leaders came together to speak out against the latest instance of senseless violence that took Ta’Narius Moore Jr.

The event began in the Maclin Park’s swimming pool parking lot and participants walked together over the Maxine Herring Parker Bridge.

LATEST POSTS