Birmingham City Council to host Unity Walk in remembrance of 5-year-old boy killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker organized a unity walk in remembrance of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in Collegeville over the weekend.
City officials, local pastors, and community leaders came together to speak out against the latest instance of senseless violence that took Ta’Narius Moore Jr.
The event began in the Maclin Park’s swimming pool parking lot and participants walked together over the Maxine Herring Parker Bridge.
