BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council will host a town hall this evening to help address ongoing concern about what many are calling predatory towing.

City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said the term predatory towing is used loosely in Birmingham, and what many are actually experiencing is just a case of bad business practices that have gone too far.

O’Quinn gives the public credit for speaking out- a main reason why the city is able to move forward with addressing how private towing companies conduct business in Birmingham.

“The companies that are at the center of the issue are using loopholes in the current law, but what they’re doing for the most part is legal, and therefore, not predatory.”

O’Quinn said one of the most common problems has been with people who pay through the Park Mobile app that several private parking lots use, but haven’t updated their license plate numbers in the app.

The private towing companies are giving little to no lenience for mistakes like this.

This is why the city is looking to make changes in the current ordinance. The private towing companies are currently finding loopholes, allowing them to legally follow through with the aggressive towing happening in our city.

O’Quinn said this has been a longstanding issue that needs improvement. The purpose of tonight’s town hall is to hear out community members’ thoughts and concerns.

He said the city attorney’s office will also be present to provide more context to the overall problem and changes the city looks to make.

“Requiring better signage for these private parking lots, perhaps even some other lighting and some other measures that would not only enhance operations of the private parking lot in terms of the user experience, but also perhaps improve safety and other considerations.”

O’Quinn said most problems reported don’t actually meet the standard of what predatory towing is, which is why changes to the current ordinance are crucial.

Neville Baay with El Barrio said they deal with aggressive towing incidents daily, saying he even had to drive three people himself to a tow lot in one day.

Baay said parking can get crazy downtown. Many find spaces in private parking lots, but sometimes when they return, their car is gone and later found in a tow lot.

Customers come to him upset and confused knowing they paid for parking through the Park Mobile App. Baay said he would love to see the city do whatever it takes to stop such aggressive towing methods.

“Obviously, it’s a terrible experience when someone comes to the restaurant and says ‘Hey, we enjoyed everything, but we had to pay $160 cause our car got towed.’ You know, it’s a terrible feeling for me, it’s not good for the business and worst of all the guests have a bad experience which is not good.”

To voice your concerns, you can attend the town hall meeting happening this evening on the second floor of Boutwell Auditorium at 6p.m. Those interested in speaking can sign up starting at 5:30p.m.