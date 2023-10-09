BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman will be hosting, ‘Love Doesn’t Hurt: Relationship Violence Awareness Seminar’ at the Boutwell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The seminar will feature guest speakers, a presentation from the Family Justice Center and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Here is a schedule of events and speakers for the event:

9 a.m.: Opening remarks from councilor Crystal Smitherman

9:10 a.m.: Self-Defense session by Kenna Walay

9:50 a.m.: Presentation by Cleola Callahan of YWCA Relationship Violence 101

10:30 a.m.: Speak Up & Speak Out Sessions (Susann Montgomery-Clark, Megan’s Foundation)

11:10 a.m.: Presentation by Meagan Lyman of One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center

Topics will include how to recognize escalating unhealthy behavior in a relationship, how to help a friend or loved one, impact of domestic violence on children and families, how to hold offenders accountable and grants available to schools.