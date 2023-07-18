BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham community is grieving the loss of firefighter Jordan Melton who died Monday night from his injuries after a gunman opened fire inside Fire Station 9.

Firefighter Jamal Jones was also wounded and remains in serious condition in the hospital. The shooter is still at large and Birmingham police are now labeling this a homicide investigation.

The Birmingham City Council recognized Melton’s life of service Tuesday and held a somber moment of prayer at the start of their meeting, offering their support and condolences to his loved ones.

“I don’t think that there’s anything that anyone could say, I don’t think there’s anything that any public official could say to articulate the feeling of grief and loss,” Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said.

Flags around Birmingham were ordered to half-staff Tuesday in Melton’s honor, including outside Fire Station 9 where Melton’s gear is on display signaling his “end of watch.”

The news of Melton’s death triggered emotion in city leaders.

“It just breaks my heart that a young man died for no reason,” said Birmingham City Councilor Valerie A. Abbott, holding back tears.

Councilor J.T. Moore revealed he knew Melton personally and commended his selflessness.

“He had a track record of service to our city, and it’s very disheartening that a gentleman like him, his life was taken too early and too soon,” Moore said.

He also pleaded with the Birmingham public to come forward if someone knows something.

“Somebody knows who he is. You know where he is, and we need to find him,” More said.

Governor Kay Ivey has issued two $5,000 rewards for information related to the shooting, with Crimestoppers offering an additional $15,000 reward. Those with information can call 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.