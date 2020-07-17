Birmingham City Council helping communities in need during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As coronavirus continues to impact people across the globe, many are suffering from food insecurity as well as lack of resources to fight COVID-19.

To help in local efforts, the Birmingham City council is partnering with local organizations including Olivet Monumental Baptist Church.

“The goal is to make sure we provide services whether it’s testing healthy living in all 99 neighborhoods and it’s important that we reach out to residents throughout all the city of Birmingham,” Birmingham City Council President William Parker said.

Organizers say for those who have underlying health issues they are more likely to suffer during COVID-19, so they are promoting the importance of access to healthy foods.

“Fulfilling our calling that is on our life and as you can see the Lord is a blessing, he’s blessing the community and certainly it’s a blessing to our heart to be able to serve our community,” Harold Bass, Pastor of Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, said.

The Birmingham City Council is working to expand their outreach even more related to COVID-19.

“We are going to be ramping up our efforts in all sectors as it relates to fighting COVID-19 on an ongoing basis,” Parker said.

Through the continuation of partnerships throughout 2020, The Birmingham City Council will continue providing resources to combat COVID-19.

LATEST POSTS