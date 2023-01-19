BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Plans for the proposed amphitheater at Uptown are one step closer to becoming a reality.

Birmingham City Council discussed plans for funding the $50 million project this week. The plan is to build a nearly 9,000-seat amphitheater at the site of the old Carraway Hospital in north Birmingham.

Paying for this proposed amphitheater is going to be a collaborative effort. City council member Hunter Williams said if approved, the city will pay $5 million toward the project. The rest will be split among the BJCC as well as several other governmental and private partners.

Williams said this amphitheater opens the door for more growth in north Birmingham.

“They need something that will bring people in as well as be an asset to the area and the citizens of Birmingham. That will generate tax revenue and allow businesses to open up in that area that has quite frankly been forgotten for quite some time,” Williams said.

Williams said the $5 million from the city will not add any new tax burdens for people in Birmingham or in Jefferson County, as it will come from surplus funds in last year’s budget.

The city council is expected to vote on the funding on Jan. 31. If approved, the project will move on to the next part of the process, making it one step closer to reality.