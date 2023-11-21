BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council approved nearly $6 million to go towards home repairs for local residents.

220 moderate-income households will be able to receive funding to make roof repairs, repaint, and build handicap-accessible ramps through the Critical Repair Program.

The Community Development Block Grant is partnering with Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, Disability Rights and Resources, and Woodlawn United to make the repairs happen.

City council members say this will have a big impact on residents in need of home repairs.

“One individual that I know personally who lives in the Kingston neighborhood and has a hole in the top of her roof, and it rains into her bedroom,” Councilor JT Moore said. “We don’t think about these things because our houses are up to date, and we can get the maintenance, but this is a game changer for those on fixed incomes who don’t have the extra funding to address those issues.”

“To be able to work with Mayor Woodfin, make adjustments, and reach more residents in need through this program is quite rewarding,” Birmingham City Council president Darrel O’Quinn said.

For information on how to apply for the Critical Repair Program, click here.