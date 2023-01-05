BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham.

The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham.

A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, resurfacing and other upgrades to streets in Birmingham.

City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements are scheduled to be made in all nine districts and will impact almost all of the 99 neighborhoods in the city.

“A lot of our streets have aged and so we had a five-year plan where we were already looking to improve streets and paving in different areas. So this 12 million dollars is just for this segment of the five-year plan,” Alexander said.

The council’s vote marks the first step of the project. Now the city is in the bidding process for contractors to do the work. Alexander said construction should start sometime this summer or fall.

You can find a full list of streets that are included in this project here.

