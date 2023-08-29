BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has agreed to apply for a $15 million federal grant to turn 4th Avenue North from 24th Street to 9th Street into a two-way street that is currently one-way.

If awarded the grant, the city will match 20%.

“I’m excited about it because it helps with recruiting businesses and promoting business in that area,” Council President Wardine Alexander said.

“It would improve public safety, reducing speeding and improving pedestrian safety,” council member Darrel O’Quinn said.

However, Historic Fourth Avenue Shirts owners Peggy and Al Logan said the changed would hurt the area. They’ve been in business for eight years and said converting the road into a two-way road would eliminate parking and the community environment they and other businesses have.

“A one way street is ideal for fourth avenue,” Al Logan said. “I don’t know how long it’s been a one way street but since we’ve been here its been very great for us its easy access for our customers and I think its fine.”

“It’s a lot of fun down here, we love it and if we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t be here for eight years and I think it will take away some of that, some of our culture and our culture is the community that love we give to each other,” Peggy Logan said.

Alexander said if the city is awarded the grant, the project would take over a year to complete.