BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 205 Day is a celebration of Birmingham. This weekend, the community can enjoy free, family fun leading up to the big day.

205 Day is Sunday, and there are a number of events happening all weekend highlighting the Magic City.

It’s hosted by Elevators, a local community engagement organization. 205 Day is a time to recognize Birmingham’s history, culture and future. It also helps create opportunities for growth in our city.

“We tend to operate in our circles and not venture out,” Elevators Founder and CEO Carmen Mays said. “We spend so much time promoting Birmingham to other people that we don’t really promote Birmingham internally. So this is an opportunity to meet new people, go new places and get to know Birmingham better.”

Events kick off Friday with Art After 5. It’s a free event at the Birmingham Art Museum. The weekend ends with a big pep rally at Iron City with the UAB football program and head coach Trent Dilfer.

“It’s a chance for fans to come out and meet this team, meet coach Dilfer and his new staff and meet our signing class,” said UAB Associate Athletic Director for Communications Ted Feeley.

You can find a full list of events here.