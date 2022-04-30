BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Five people are recovering after being hit by a car during what police are calling exhibition driving.

The victims were injured in a parking lot next to a nightclub in Woodlawn.

Barbara Robertson is the owner of the Airport Lounge. She said she was shocked about this happening right next to her business because the customers were heading home for the night.

“It could have been worse,” Robertson said. “It was bad, but it could have been a lot worse.”

According to Birmingham Police, high speed was involved at the time of the accident. No arrests have been made yet.

“We don’t want this to happen again to nobody,” Robertson said. “When people leave here, I want everyone to make it home safe. If you coming out here acting up, you don’t need to be here.”

District 4 Councilman J.T. Moore visited Robertson Friday to check and make sure everyone is okay.

“It’s really unfortunate that something like this has to take place right here in front of their establishment,” Moore said. “Our local streets is not the place for any type of racing because you get individuals who have absolutely nothing to do with this racing involved and possibly hurt.”

Moore said this is an opportunity to spread a message of driving safety to the community – a message Street Racing Kills nonprofit founder Lili Trujillo Puckett takes around the country.

“If he didn’t race, she would be alive right now,” Trujillo Puckett said.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, was a victim of street racing. Trujillo Puckett said it was 100-percent preventable.

“If we want to have fun, we’ve gotta find a place where it’s safe not only for ourselves but the people around us,” Trujillo Puckett said.

It’s a lesson Moore says he hopes to help spread a better message about, but families can help do the same.

“We just have to be a little bit smarter about how we operate in these vehicles because they can be dangerous if they are not operated correctly,” Moore said.

Trujillo Puckett said she would be willing to visit to Alabama schools to help educate on the dangers of street racing. If you are interested in having her visit your school or organization you can contact her here.