The Birmingham Boat Show was the first public event ever held at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center in 1972. Exactly 20 years later to the day, the Boat Show was the first Event held in the new expanded East Exhibit Hall. The show is now the Oldest and largest in the State of Alabama.

With over 250,000 square feet, the Show highlights the latest in Boats, Motors, Fishing gear, Guides, Outfitters and related outdoor gear. Click here to go to event website http://www.birminghamboatshow.com/ .