‘Birmingham Bill’ will be absent for Groundhog Day celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Groundhog “Birmingham Bill” will be absent for this year’s Groundhog Day celebration at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s Michelle Logan met with zookeeper Sam Cohen to talk about the event on Feb. 2. He said “Birmingham Bill” is still hibernating.

“We don’t want to mess with his natural rhythm,” Cohen said. “Just like if someone comes and wakes you up in the middle of the night, you might be a little disoriented. So we just want to let him have his winter sleep.”

Instead, the zoo will have an owl be part of the ceremony. Watch the video above to see more.

