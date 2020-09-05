Birmingham BBQ greats offer grilling tips for Labor Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Labor Day Weekend is upon us, which means your neighborhood is likely going to smell more like a cookout. Before the chef in your home fires up the grill, we wanted to talk to the masters. CBS 42 asked a few of Birmingham’s most boasted about barbecue joints to weigh in.

SAW’s Soul Kitchen

The outside of SAW’s Soul Kitchen in the Avondale District.

General Manager and Chef at SAW’s Soul Kitchen Matthew Statham is a nationally acclaimed award-winning cook, a regular participant in the World Food Championship. Here are a few of his tips:

Patience is key – “Just be patient,” Statham said. “Don’t try to rush it. Especially if you’re cooking a bigger cut of meat – if you’re taking on a pork butt or you’re getting adventurous and going after something like a brisket or even ribs, just make sure you give yourself enough time.”

Can’t rush perfection – “People say, ‘I don’t really have enough time, let me turn up the heat and get it done faster.’ That never ends well.”

Barbecue on a budget – “I would say don’t be afraid to play with flavors. Whole chickens or really good pork butts are usually a pretty good price. You can play around with those without investing as much as you would with brisket, so you can be a little more adventurous. “

Resourceful roasting – “Youtube is a really good resource – use it,” Statham said. “Me coming up in kitchens, I would’ve killed to have the content that’s on YouTube right now.”

Make it your own – “Barbecue is so pleasing because it hits every point on your tongue,” Statham said. His tip: make sure to use all the essential seasonings like the sweets, savory, salty, a little bit of heat.

Warns against using too much sugar due to its low smoking point.

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ

Rodney Scott has become known as a celebrity in Birmingham and in the grilling world — more so now after his appearance on Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table’. We were able to chat with his managing partner, Jay Griffin, about grilling tips at the Rodney Scott’s Barbecue Birmingham location. Scott was out of town and was unavailable for an interview.

Heat in the center – “The center part of your smoker is going to cook hotter than the outside of your smoker. So you load your thicker end toward the center and the thinner part toward the edges. That way it cooks your ribs evenly.”

You have to cook than just the meat – “You select some larger logs that are going to build your fire, build your coal. But you start with some smaller wood as well, that smaller wood is going to ignite faster and get your fire going.”

“We use a blend of different woods, primarily hickory and oak.”

“It just takes time. It takes love and a genuine passion for it.”

The Pit BBQ

The outside of ‘The Pit BBQ’

The Pit has been around on the outskirts of Downtown Birmingham on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard since 1988. After 32 years, owner and co-founder Robert Trice said they’ve maximized flavor and minimized as much time in the drive-thru line as possible – but, of course, you can’t rush perfection. Here’s what the barbecue veteran recommends for the backyard griller.

A watched barbecue never burns – “Stay on top of your product while it’s cooking. It’s not something that you can set a temperature, walk away and come back a few hours later. To those, I’d say just have the patience.”

“We don’t season our stuff. We let our wood do the job. We use all hickory here.”

