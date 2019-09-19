Birmingham Bash set to kick off for the 9th time next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Bash is back for a ninth year, bringing over 300 soccer teams from across the southeast to seven venues around the Magic City.

Those teams will each play in a minimum of three games, with the estimated number for the entire weekend of September 27-29 being between 1,100-1,200 opportunities to play.

Organizers are calling it the largest single soccer event ever in the state of Alabama.

“It’s pretty crazy–it’s growth,” said Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA) Executive Director, Andrew Brower. “I think that a lot of that couples with the growth of soccer in our country. We started this about eight or nine years ago with maybe 50-100 teams, and every year it’s developed into its own animal.”

The teams participating with range in age from second and third graders to seniors in high school. Both girls and boys teams will be participating. Organizers want to remind the public that is not participating in the tournament that they will be seeing an influx in visitors thanks to the families and players attending the event.

“From an economic standpoint, this is about $8 to $9 million for the city of Birmingham. We fill up hotels along the 280 corridors, Shelby County, the city of Birmingham, and Hoover,” said Brower.

To learn more about the schedule and where all of the venues are located, you can visit BUSA’s event page for the Birmingham Bash here. Registration is closed for this year, but to learn more about how to get your child involved in soccer in the Birmingham area, you can also learn more by clicking here.