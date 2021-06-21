Birmingham Barons jersey worn by Michael Jordan up for auction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An original Birmingham Barons jersey worn by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is up for auction.

Michael Jordan wearing a Birmingham Barons jersey (Courtesy Grey Flannel Auctions)

The auction, which runs through June 26, is being hosted by Grey Flannel Auctions, with bidding starting at $5,000. As of Monday, bids had reached nearly $19,000.

After retiring from basketball in 1994, Jordan decided to pursue a career in baseball, joining the Birmingham Barons that spring. On April 8, 1994, Barons made his Barons home field debut at the Hoover Met, where over 10,000 people attended the game.

During his one season with the Barons, Jordan had a .202 batting average, as well as 51 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.



The White Sox team organization logo patch is featured on the left sleeve. On the right sleeve is the minor league variation of the MLB “Professional Baseball 125th Anniversary” patch. Across the front reads, “Birmingham” and below and across the back is the player number “45.” All numbering and lettering is done in black on white tackle twill. Jordan signed on the back of the jersey in silver marker.



Those interested in bidding on the jersey can do so here.