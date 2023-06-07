BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The summer is a time when kids have fun, relax and learn but some are even discovering their future career.

Genetics, biology and water pollution are just some of the things kids are learning at UAB’s Center for Community Outreach Development (CORD) Summer Science Camps.

CORD director Dr. James Wyss tells CBS 42 that there are 500 camp participants this summer. He says the camp allows kids to see what a career in science looks like.

“In the nation and Alabama those are the fastest careers that they are and we need people out there to carry out those tasks,” Wyss said.

While future scientists are developing at UAB, other kids are learning entrepreneurship.

Kids ages nine to 14 are learning about how to brand and market their own businesses through Exit Elite Realty Kids’ Entrepreneurship Summer Camp. On Wednesday, the group learned the business operations of local pastry shop K and J’s.

Camp participant Evan Cottrell says this camp has helped her learn how to build her brand.

“I have a babysitting business so Miss Tundra said something like milk and cookies because kids like things like milk and cookies so mine is Milk and Cookies Care Services,” Wyss said.

Camp director Tundra Pippens wants participants to leave with that they can do anything.

“They do not have to settle with just being an employee, not saying nothing is wrong with that, but there are a lot of kids who have big dreams and ambitious and they want to have the opportunity to start their own business and be their own boss and we want them to know they can do it,” Pippens said.