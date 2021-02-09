Birmingham area nonprofits show support for local heroes through #LoveDoes initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local nonprofits Grace Klein Community and Beacon People are teaming up to show support for local heroes through #LoveDoes, a month-long initiative aiming to support those working to keep our communities strong.

Each week of #LoveDoes has a different focus. The first week of the month focused on giving back to first responders. The second week is dedicated to school staff, and the third week is about showing love to civil servants. The last week of February is meant to support those in nursing homes.

Jenny Waltman, director of the board for Grace Klein Community, said they’re asking for small gifts that spread love in a big way.

“We don’t want these people to burn out that are really so crucial to our community, so crucial to Birmingham. They’re holding us together,” Waltman said. “And how are we not stepping up to help them? They need to be reminded how valuable they are and how thankful we are for them.”

Volunteers can order healthy snacks, put together snack packs, write Valentine’s Day cards or encouraging notes, or sign up to be delivery drivers.

For more information on how you can be part of #LoveDoes, go to gkcbhm.org.