Birmingham area family returns from graduation to find home on fire

GRAYSON VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman said a home in the Grayson Valley community has been significantly damaged following a house fire on Creely Drive.

Dispatch received a call at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning from a UPS driver in the area. Firefighters quickly contained the fire and there were no people in the house at the time. There were no reported injuries.

Coleman said while firefighters were on the scene, the family members showed up after attending their daughter’s graduation ceremony at Clay-Chalkville High School.

Coleman said the roof of the house was significantly damaged, but is not considered a total loss. The family of four has been displaced until repairs can be made.