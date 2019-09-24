Birmingham approves new on-demand public ride-share program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has approved a new on-demand public ride-share program to give residents another form of transportation.

The new service will partner with Via, a rideshare company, to create the program that will cost residents just a flat rate of $1.50. It will cover 6.7 square miles of Birmingham.

Users can simply book a seat on a vehicle through the Via app or by dialing a specified phone number. Users will be matched with vehicles filled with other passengers going in the same direction to minimize detours.

The city of Birmingham will invest $250,000 into the program as well as up to $502,000 in an investment from the Community Foundation.

The program is scheduled to begin in December and will operate 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

