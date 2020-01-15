Birmingham, Alabama Power finishing LED light conversion project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham, in partnership with Alabama Power, is wrapping up a city-wide project to change all street lights to LED. That is over 30,000 lights.

The city has already converted all residential lights, as well as the downtown area. Now, all that remains are changing over the park lights.

15 high-use parks have been selected by city councilors to receive the upgrade.

“We started the upgrades and conversion in November of 2019,” said Terrance Moultrie, the public safety manager for Alabama Power. “We have six remaining, three of them should be completed by the end of this month.”

The remaining six parks will have new LED lights in the next 2-3 months. That delay is because Alabama Power is waiting on materials to be shipped in.

The council and Alabama are looking into ways to prevent people from vandalizing the lights.

“Our goal is to make sure when they’re installed, you can’t eliminate the vandalism, but you can reduce it. And that’s our goal,” said Moultrie.

CBS 42 spoke to a runner about how the lights not only make her feel safer but prevent her from tripping while exercising.

“It’s really nice having the lights to be able to see. It is a worry, the sidewalks have some cracks so tripping and falling is a fear. Just being able to see what’s ahead of you and what’s going on around you is really important too,” said Jennifer Brendel.

Brendel said the lights encouraged her to enjoy the park after sunset.

“It does help you get more time outside especially since it is nice out after it’s dark too so.”

In the next phase of the project, councilors will look at areas that need more light fixtures and will convert the lights in more Birmingham parks.

