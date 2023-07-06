BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, local advocacy groups across the Birmingham area are working to bring awareness to domestic violence resources in the community.

Officials with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office officials say domestic violence cases are prominent in Birmingham. According to recent data, three of the largest police departments in Jefferson County collectively responded to 13,779 domestic violence calls in 2021. In that same year, 74% of known homicide offenders had a history of domestic violence.

According to the district attorney’s office, those statistics remain consistent.

“Birmingham has a lot of violent crime and unfortunately domestic violence goes hand in hand with general violent crime,” said Shannon O’Guin, deputy district attorney with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. “So, I think that’s why we see a lot of it here.”

Advocacy groups like YWCA said they are seeing an increase in their numbers and usually do during summer months.

“We are seeing an average of about 230 calls a month right now which during the cooler months we’re right at about 200 a month,” said YWCA executive director of domestic violence services Cleola Callahan said. “So, we definitely have an uptick in the calls that we’re receiving right now.”

Their organization, alongside others like One Place Family Justice Center, work directly with domestic violence victims and survivors in our area. They told said domestic abuse is controlling in nature, can affect all genders, and can encompass many things.

Physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse along with controlling phone usage and driving erratically all fall under that umbrella.

One Place has agencies working together, providing services like strangulation exams and legal protections from abuse.

“If someone comes in and doesn’t really know what they might need, One Place sits down and maybe sometimes thinks outside the box on what to do for these individuals,” O’Guin said.

They also collaborate with organizations like YWCA who can provide safe shelter and a 24-hour crisis line.

“Where anyone experiencing domestic violence can call to find safe shelter if they are in need of counseling, legal assistance, childcare, housing- we provide all of those services,” Callahan said.

O’Guin, who is based at One Place, said some may not even realize they are a victim, so it is important to them to make any and all resources known to those in unsafe situations. She said said the district attorney’s office is looking into proactive measures to implement. The office is forming a domestic violence fatality review team with goals of deep diving into their previous domestic violence homicide cases.

“It’s about looking at the relationship in its entirety and pinpointing potential areas of intervention by any agencies to see what we can change systemically moving forward- how we can help victims of domestic violence in our community,” she said.

O’Guin said this team will meet for the first time in August. Their hope is to find solutions for potential change and reducing the rate of domestic violence as a whole.