Bill Cosby vows no remorse

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby gave his first media interview since he was sentenced to prison more than one year ago, for sexual assault.

Cosby says he won’t show remorse when it comes time for his parole hearing and says he is not guilty.

The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is “not going to hear me say that I have remorse.”

He’s serving three to ten years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Dozens of women came forward to say Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them over his decades as a powerful media figure.

But Constand’s case was the only accusation that fell within the statute of limitations.