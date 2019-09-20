‘Big Tex’ lifted into place at the State Fair

DALLAS. Texas – (WIAT & CNN) The Texas State Fair starts next week and that means one thing…

It’s time for ‘Big Tex’ to make an appearance.

The 55-foot cowboy statue has been greeting Texas Fair-goers for 67 years.

He had to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed him in 2012.



"Big Tex" lifted into place at the Texas State Fair. The fair starts next Friday, September 27- October 20th.

He wears a 95 Gallon Cowboy hat and his belt is 33-feet long.

His size 96 boots are new this year…

The design was a contest winner and includes lots of iconic Texas images.

Like the state flag, prickly peats, a yellow texas rose, an armadillo and of course.. The Alamo.

The Texas State Fair lasts from September 27- October 20th.