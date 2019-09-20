‘Big Tex’ lifted into place at the State Fair

DALLAS. Texas – (WIAT & CNN) The Texas State Fair starts next week and that means one thing…
It’s time for ‘Big Tex’ to make an appearance.
The 55-foot cowboy statue has been greeting Texas Fair-goers for 67 years.
He had to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed him in 2012.
WATCH: “Big Tex” lifted into place at the Texas State Fair
He wears a 95 Gallon Cowboy hat and his belt is 33-feet long.
His size 96 boots are new this year…
The design was a contest winner and includes lots of iconic Texas images.
Like the state flag, prickly peats, a yellow texas rose, an armadillo and of course.. The Alamo.
The Texas State Fair lasts from September 27- October 20th.