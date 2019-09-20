‘Big Tex’ lifted into place at the State Fair

News

by: , CNN

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS. Texas – (WIAT & CNN) The Texas State Fair starts next week and that means one thing…

It’s time for ‘Big Tex’ to make an appearance.

The 55-foot cowboy statue has been greeting Texas Fair-goers for 67 years.
He had to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed him in 2012.

WATCH: “Big Tex” lifted into place at the Texas State Fair

"Big Tex" lifted into place at the Texas State Fair

🤠HOWDY FOLKS!!!!!! WATCH: "Big Tex" lifted into place at the Texas State Fair. The fair starts next Friday, September 27- October 20th.

Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 20, 2019

He wears a 95 Gallon Cowboy hat and his belt is 33-feet long.

His size 96 boots are new this year…

The design was a contest winner and includes lots of iconic Texas images.

Like the state flag, prickly peats, a yellow texas rose, an armadillo and of course.. The Alamo.

The Texas State Fair lasts from September 27- October 20th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events