BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Big shows and music headliners are making their way to the Magic City and city leaders say the momentum is just getting started.

In the last two weeks, three big music artists announced they are making stops in Central Alabama on their tours.

Garth Brooks will be stopping at Protective Stadium in June.

“Birmingham, bring your helmet, bring your cup,” Brooks said in a live interview with CBS 42 last week. “This is going to get physical, this is going to get good.”

Hunter Williams, Birmingham’s Chairman Economic Development and Tourism said the new Protective Stadium is providing the space for more that didn’t exist before.

“We are now on a different playing field than before the pandemic started,” Williams said. “We have the capacity and the depth to host these types of events.”

The momentum doesn’t stop here.

Dr. Henry Panion, III, has helped write the World Games Theme Song. He said the World Games will feature a large array of artists from Jamey Johnson to Nelly. Plus, Alabama’s American Idol winners, who have never recorded together, will do so for the first time.

“We’re trying to give something for everybody, and we’ve got a few surprises along the way. We’re going to hold on to those,” Panion said. “The whole idea was to showcase to the world some of the wonderful things about our state.”

Panion said you can expect to see a combination of the Olympics, a Super Bowl Halftime Show topped off with Disney and Macy’s Day Parade magic to leave Birmingham in the minds of those who visit.

“Now that we have the infrastructure and the resources to host these types of events, I think we’re going to see more and more big headliners with our partners,” Williams said.

This week we learned Pitbull will visit the Oak Mountain Amphitheater and Chris Stapleton will be headed to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

The World Games Theme Song will make its debut on music streaming services this Friday – and it’s called Hope of Alabama.