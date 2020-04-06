Big Brothers Big Sisters program adapts online hangouts to reach children during quarantine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The bigs and littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters are having some fun adapting to virtual hangouts.

The program is usually based on quality, face-to-face interaction, but the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing members to get creative with how they spend time with one another.

Some littles are challenging their bigs to dace-offs using the social media platform Tik Tok. Others are staying connected through video chat services like Skype and Facetime.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham CEO Sue Johnson said the organization’s mission of fostering connection will not change, even though circumstances have.

“I think just having a friend that you can reach out to in this troubled time, it means everything,” Johnson said. “A positive friend, a positive role model who can help you talk out some of this, be a sounding board and tell you it’s going to be okay and you’re going to get through this. I will see you at the end of this tunnel. Knowing that, that gives a child hope.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is still fully functional at this time, with staff members working from home. The program is accepting applications for new bigs during this time. New members will have an online orientation.

For those who want to donate to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can make donations through their website.

