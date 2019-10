TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon, according to Tuscaloosa police.

The incident happened at 15th Street and Earl Hilland Ave. around 2:30 p.m.

TPD said the cyclist did not suffer any serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.